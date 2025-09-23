Find out more about how to secure your ticket for the momentous match here.

The fixture will take place at the Motor Lublin Arena, one of Poland’s most modern and versatile football stadiums.

Originally built as a forward-looking municipal project, the stadium has become a proud symbol of Lublin’s footballing revival.

Today, it serves as the home of historic club Motor Lublin, regularly hosts international fixtures, and stands as a premier venue for top-level sport and cultural events.

Get to know the stadium below!

An ambitious project – realised

Originally known as Lublin Stadium, the venue was developed as part of the city’s broader vision to revitalise its sports infrastructure.

Planning discussions began in the mid-2000s, with a decision in 2010 to construct a new stadium in place of the outdated municipal facility. The location - on the site of a former sugar factory - was chosen for its centrality and potential for long-term development.

Construction was carried out under a rarely used “design and build” model, with the contract awarded in 2011 to construction firm Budimex.

Architectural responsibility was given to Estudio Lamela, a distinguished Spanish studio known for its work on the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the Cracovia stadium in Kraków.

After design revisions to incorporate more commercial space, work commenced in December 2012 and was completed in mid-2014.

On 18th February 2025, the stadium entered a new era, adopting the commercial name Motor Lublin Arena, following a naming rights agreement with the club, valid through to the end of 2027.

Today, the arena accommodates up to 15,243 spectators – some 2,500 of them, of course, will be Palace supporters next week.