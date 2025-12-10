Supporters can find recommendations surrounding the trip to Dublin below.

Where to go on matchday…

Palace fans are planning to meet in the Temple Bar area of Dublin, which is close to our ticket collection facility and also the departure point for our dedicated coach travel; find out more about this here.

Temple Bar will feature a police presence.

Tickets & Collection

A reminder that all supporters attending the game will be required to collect tickets in-person at The Wild Duck, on 17/20 Sycamore St, Temple Bar, Dublin.

This is to ensure that tickets are only used by supporters that are eligible. Upon collection, supporters will need to show ID (passport, driving licence).

Food and drink will also be available for supporters to purchase there – including pints of Guinness at €6.85 each.

Random spot checks will take place at the Tallaght Stadium to ensure only those who have purchased through the club are able to attend.

Ticket collection at The Wild Duck will be open between 14:00-19:00 GMT on Wednesday, 10th December and between 10:00-17:00 on Thursday, 11th December.

However, if any supporters are unable to personally collect their ticket during these hours, a further collection office will be available at the Tallaght Stadium from 18:00 until kick-off. However, we expect long queues, and highly recommend collecting tickets in the city centre.

Any supporters who need to make alternative arrangements should contact the ticketing team at boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or by calling 0333 360 1861.

In case of any queries...

In case of any queries whilst in Ireland, our Head of Supporter Services and Disability Access Officer, Nikki, can be contacted at this dedicated phone number: 07345 703 244.