Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign kicked off in 2013 and since then, over a million participants have laced up in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, fitness and physical activity.

This year, Rainbow Laces has partnered with the Barclays Women’s Super League, the Football Association (FA) and with grassroots teams across the nation who will all celebrate their commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion from 16th November – 5th December.

We are proud to promote equality and diversity in everything we do – but there is still much more to be done as we continue to work together to support inclusivity in all areas of the game.

New research released by Stonewall this week shows that one in four LGBTQ+ people (26%) do not feel welcome at live sports events, whilst nearly a third of LGBTQ+ people (29%) do not feel welcome watching live sport in a pub.

As a club, we are clear that everyone is welcome at Palace, regardless of gender or sexuality. We will not tolerate racial or homophobic chants or discriminating comments towards a particular individual, or group of individuals, at Selhurst Park.

We can all play a part in reporting homophobic and transphobic abuse or chanting. If you see it on a matchday, challenge it and report it, by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669.

Football is for everyone, and all should feel welcome.

Palace Men’s manager Oliver Glasner said: “It’s so important, especially in the times in which we live, to have supporters from all parts of our community with us. We have a great relationship between our supporters, our players, and the whole club.”

Palace Women’s head coach Laura Kaminski said: “It’s easy to forget that there are still restrictions and barriers for people in terms of taking part in

the game – football is for all, and we should celebrate that every day.”

Goalkeeper Matt Turner said: “I think it’s very important for everyone to feel comfortable to support the club in whatever way they choose to support them. Everyone should be able to be themselves.

“You want to be able to live the game and life how you want to live it, how you feel you should live it – that’s really, really important.”

Together, we can make sport safer for all.

How to report abuse

You can report discrimination on a matchday by using the Anti-Social Behaviour Text Alert Service: the number is 07507 477 669.

Please include as much relevant information as possible. Please include the stand, block, row and seat number you are in, and also identify the location of the anti-social behaviour, being as precise as possible. Please state if you wish to remain anonymous in your message.

Security staff will make every effort to deal with the issue. If they are unable to resolve the issue, each text will be followed up and investigated by a club staff member. You can also contact your nearest steward to report issues, who will do their best to help.