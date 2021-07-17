- Broadcasts are limited to: Palace TV+ subscribers, Gold Members, Junior Eagle Gold Members & International members only. Please ensure you are logged-in using the correct account! You can buy a pass anytime to watch the game today (but please login first before purchase).
- Please log-on early to check you’re all set and can access the broadcast – we have a holding graphic live now for you to check; our pre-match show begins an hour before kick-off.
- We have an extensive FAQ page which you can access by clicking here - please check this first!
- If you’re trying to view on the app – please ensure you are running the latest version (we issued an update yesterday), then click the little red pulsating icon in the top corner of the homepage to view the broadcast.
- If you’re viewing on the web – please click HERE
- If you really need help, and the FAQs doesn’t do the trick – email please email the details to palacetvsupport@streamamg.com - including email address / Membership type, device you are viewing on, browser / app you are using, and details of your issue.
- IMPORTANT: Please note - you will receive an automated response in the first instance which refers you back to the FAQs. You MUST reply to that email once again with all the original details, or the Support Staff will not receive your issue.
PalaceTV+ is a totally new service, and we’re here to help users encountering issues. If you need us, please use #PalaceTVHelp on Twitter and we’ll try to help. Here is a thread of useful information.