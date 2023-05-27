At a private event held in London, the likes of captain Mile Jedinak, Damien Delaney, Glenn Murray, Jonny Williams, André Moritz, Peter Ramage, Paddy McCarthy, Julian Speroni, and Joel Ward – along with many more legendary members of the 12/13 squad and staff, Sporting Director Dougie Freedman and Chairman Steve Parish – came together to celebrate.

Palace’s 1-0 win over Watford in the Championship Play-off final at Wembley, 10 years ago today (27th May 2013), capped a memorable season for all involved (the full story of which you can read about here) and ushered in a new era for the club.