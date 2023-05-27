2012/13 – Part Nine: Promotion

Over this last week, Club Historian Ian King has been charting that 2012/13 journey game-by-game on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, which is available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read the final part below – and don't forget to join in with our Play-Off final watchalong at 15:00 BST today!

13th May: Brighton 0-2 Palace (play-off semi-final 2nd leg)

Palace win 2-0 on aggregate

Three days after the goalless draw at Selhurst Park in the first leg, the Eagles set off for the Amex Stadium – and news of what was found in the away dressing room soon filtered through to the fans.

With 30-goal Glenn Murray side-lined, the only change was to bring in Aaron Wilbraham, who rose to the occasion.

Palace started brightly with Jonny Williams surging forward, but Julian Speroni had to be alert at the other end after efforts from Leonardo Ulloa and Will Buckley.

A deflected Zaha cross just before half-time looked to be heading for the bottom corner but Matthew Upson cleared the ball off the line.

Early in the second-half Zaha broke away, but Williams dragged his pass just wide.