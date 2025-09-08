Top Scorer - Marc Guéhi

Marc Guéhi has made an impressive start to the 2025/26 campaign - both on the pitch and in Fantasy Premier League. Unsurprisingly, the Premier League Player of the Month nominee currently leads all Palace players in FPL points.

The Eagles skipper has racked up 23 points so far. His standout performance came in the commanding 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park, where he earned a season-high 15 points.

Guéhi not only helped secure a clean sheet but also produced a moment of brilliance - collecting the ball just inside the penalty area and curling a superb finish into the far corner to double Oliver Glasner’s sides lead.