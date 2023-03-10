The Eagles have also enjoyed some eye-catching results against Pep Guardiola’s City team in recent seasons, including away victories in 2018 and 2021 and a draw against them this time last season, having become the only team to stop the Citizens from scoring last season.

To warm up ahead of the Premier League clash, then, here are just five of the players to have made recent senior appearances for both clubs…

Danny Granville

(City 1999 (loan), 1999-2001; Palace 2001-2007)

Nowadays developing himself as a coach, London-born left-back Granville burst onto the scene at Cambridge United in the mid-90s, prompting moves to Chelsea, Leeds and – initially on loan – City, where he made over 50 appearances, scoring twice and helping the Blues to win promotion to the Premier League.

Granville fell out of favour, however, spending a brief time on loan at Norwich City before moving to Palace in 2001.

During his six years in south London, Granville earned yet another promotion to the top-flight in 2004, having consolidated fans’ favourite status by netting an iconic free-kick in 2002 – the only goal of a game in which we defeated local rivals Millwall.