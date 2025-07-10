The Eagles get their season underway in earnest this Saturday (12th July, 12:00 BST) against our fellow South Londoners – and with the match being played behind closed doors, Palace TV+ is the only way to watch our start to the 2025/26 season.

There have been 99 competitive games against the Lions, the most recent of which coming just last year, in the fifth round of our FA Cup winning campaign.

Ahead of Saturday's game, we revisit the careers of five players who have pulled on the shirts of both Palace and Millwall.