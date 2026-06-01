Ahead of the 23rd iteration of the world’s biggest international football tournament, which this year will be held across Canada, Mexico and the United States, a number of Eagles are expected to be in action in pre-World Cup warm-up friendlies.

The 13 players called up for Palace this season (including Evann Guessand, who is currently on loan) smashes the previous club record (three call-ups in 2022) out of the water. It is the third-highest total from a Premier League club (after Manchester City’s 19 and Arsenal’s 16).

Indeed, only five other club sides in Europe – the Premier League’s top two, plus Bayern Munich (18), Paris Saint-Germain (16) and Barcelona (15) – will boast more.

Ahead of the World Cup Finals, however, numerous Eagles will be in friendly action – so check out when and where they’re playing, below!