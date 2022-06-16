The new season kicks off for Palace on Friday, 5th August, 2022, against Arsenal at Selhurst Park, and concludes at home against newly promoted Nottingham Forest on 28th May, 2023 – with a packed schedule in between.

There is also a mid-season World Cup for the first time, kicking off on 21st November and concluding on 18th December. The league campaign resumes a week later on Boxing Day against Fulham.

But before the season kicks off there is plenty to take in, including Palace’s pre-season tour and the ongoing transfer window.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary: