Patrick Vieira’s men will open the 22/23 season with a home game against Arsenal in the league's first fixture, before facing Liverpool at Anfield the following week.

The Gunners game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with a 20:00 BST kick-off and is our only confirmed fixture on UK television so far. The south Londoners' last home meeting with Mikel Arteta's men ended 3-0 to Palace.

The campaign then continues to unfold in challenging fashion, with Manchester City on 27th August and Manchester United on 10th September.