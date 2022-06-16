The campaign concludes with a home game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 28th.
You can find the full fixture list below, and download them as desktop and mobile backgrounds too!
The best way to get tickets throughout 2022/23 is with a Palace Membership. These will go on sale soon, so keep an eye out on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels. For Premium matchdays at every fixture, register your interest for the biggest games from the best seats in the house before packages go on sale.
In the meantime, every Palace fixture is added automatically to the Palace app, including friendlies! We'll also notify you of any fixture changes as soon as they happen. You can download it for free here.
Take a deeper dive into the dates for your diary this season here.
Crystal Palace 2022/23 fixtures
All times are UK time
- Friday, 5th August: Palace v Arsenal (20:00) - Sky Sports
- Saturday, 13th August: Liverpool v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 20th August: Palace v Aston Villa (15:00)
- Saturday, 27th August: Manchester City v Palace (15:00)
- Tuesday, 30th August: Palace v Brentford (20:00)
- Saturday, 3rd September: Newcastle United v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 10th September: Palace v Manchester United (15:00)
- Saturday, 17th September: Brighton & Hove Albion v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 1st October: Palace v Chelsea (15:00)
- Saturday, 8th October: Palace v Leeds United (15:00)
- Saturday, 15th October: Leicester City v Palace (15:00)
- Tuesday, 18th October: Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (20:00)
- Saturday, 22nd October: Everton v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 29th October: Palace v Southampton (15:00)
- Saturday, 5th November: West Ham United v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 12th November: Nottingham Forest v Palace (15:00)
- Monday, 26th December: Palace v Fulham (15:00)
- Saturday, 31st December: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Palace (15:00)
- Monday, 2nd January: Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (15:00)
- Saturday, 14th January: Chelsea v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 21st January: Palace v Newcastle United (15:00)
- Saturday, 4th February: Manchester United v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 11th February: Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (15:00)
- Saturday, 18th February: Brentford v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 25th February: Palace v Liverpool (15:00)
- Saturday, 4th March: Aston Villa v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 11th March: Palace v Manchester City (15:00)
- Saturday, 18th March: Arsenal v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 1st April: Palace v Leicester City (15:00)
- Saturday, 8th April: Leeds United v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 15th April: Southampton v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 22nd April: Palace v Everton (15:00)
- Tuesday, 25th April: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Palace (19:45)
- Saturday, 29th April: Palace v West Ham United (15:00)
- Saturday, 6th May: Tottenham Hotspur v Palace (15:00)
- Saturday, 13th May: Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth (15:00)
- Saturday, 20th May: Fulham v Palace (15:00)
- Sunday, 28th May: Palace v Nottingham Forest (16:00)
Please note, all fixtures are subject to change.