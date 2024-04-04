Completely separate to the original game, FPL Challenge is a new way of playing Fantasy Premier League, which allows managers to test their skills by picking a new squad each Gameweek.

Rather than scores accumulating throughout the season – which can often rule you out of competition early in the season – FPL Challenge scores reset at zero at the start of each Gameweek.

So if life gets busy and you have to miss a week, fear not: every Gameweek marks an opportunity to win your league – or even reach World No. 1!

Each week also introduces a different Challenge – a twist or set of restrictions – which affects every player’s team that week. For example, the budget for your squad could be different, or certain players will receive double points.

In FPL Challenge, you can also pick up to five players from each Premier League club, instead of the usual three players in FPL, while you can enter your team at any time during a Gameweek, as long as there are at least two matches remaining.

Players will be locked in to your team as soon as their match kicks off.

An end-of-season prize draw will be held, with all managers who have joined the game and entered a team before the end of the 2023/24 season eligible to win a trip to New York City. Each Gameweek team entry is an entry to the prize draw.

What’s more, the three top-scoring managers of each weekly Challenge will each receive prizes including an official Premier League match ball, an EA Sports FC game and a special FPL goodie bundle.

What are you waiting for? Sign up to take on FPL challenge now!