The 17-year-old made his senior, European and Crystal Palace debut last night, producing a bright cameo up front in the closing stages of a 3-0 win.

"It was a great day. It was something that I've been dreaming about my whole life. I didn't even think I was going to come on, but I was always ready," Casey told Palace TV after the full-time whistle.

Indeed, Casey's debut saw him become the 57th player to come through Palace's Academy to make a senior club appearance since the year 2000... so it only seems right that we celebrate that achievement in this week's quiz!

It's a simple enough ask, but a challenging task: can you name all 57 graduates in just 15 minutes? Give it a go below!

