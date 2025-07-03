Whilst being based at the Dilly Das Nationalpark Resort, Palace will face both FSV Mainz 05 and FC Augsburg in back-to-back practice matches.

Often pre-season games don’t last long in the memory. However, our return to the Austrian Alps will evoke one particular standout friendly from years gone by.

In the summer of 2014 the Eagles met Grazer AK (GAK) in a friendly, as part of another week-long camp.

It provided a remarkable result for the history books – the Eagles winning 13-1 (yes, thirteen!) It may have been a mismatch, but seeing 13 goals hit the net is a rare sight for any fan at any level of football.

So, for today’s quiz we’re looking for you to name the Palace goalscorers from that night. We’re giving you just FOUR minutes to name them – so you’ll have to be quick on this one.

Test your Palace knowledge in our quiz below!

If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page or playing directly on Sporcle.