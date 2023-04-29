And ho better to verify that belief than Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt – that’s Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton and Coach Beard - themselves?

The trio watched on from the Directors’ Box as Palace defeated West Ham 4-3 on Saturday afternoon, before stepping onto the turf to speak to Palace TV.

Sudeikis smiled upon visiting Selhurst Park – the filming location for make-believe team AFC Richmond, whom the fictional Lasso manages – and said: “It was great! Our fans, when we do it, this being our home club on Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond, are all make-believe.

“We have about 100 people that we move around chair to chair, so to see it actually full with real people… I think our visual effects people do a tremendous job, but real people are even better!

“It’s great, even sitting under a thing [a balcony], you can hear the sound, and even at the end, when everybody wanted the whistle to be blown – understandably – it got real tense! It was fantastic.

“We’ve been here a couple of times – Brendan and I have been lucky enough to sit up in the gantry a couple of times with our friend Arlo White – but to be in the thick of it in the Directors’ Box, it was really outstanding.”