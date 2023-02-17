Selhurst Park
020 8768 6013
The home of Crystal Palace Football Club for almost a century, Selhurst Park is a venue world-renowned for its events both sporting and otherwise. With a range of spaces and packages available, you need look no further for your next ideal event location.

Choose your ideal location

With over 12 diverse event spaces to hire, all with their own unique blend of styles and features, Selhurst Park can offer you maximum choice and flexibility for your event. Explore our lounges today and start bringing your event to life.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sporting Dinner | Wed 10 May

Business Club | Thu 11 May

Golf Day | Thu 18 May

TYPES OF EVENT

Celebrations & Parties

Corporate Events & Meetings

Filming & Photography

Wakes

Stadium Tours

Christmas Parties

Make your day extra special

Our experienced Events team are here to make your event stand out and leave your guests with that extra 'wow' factor. No matter what you're planning, our team will be happy to help facilitate - just let them know.

Additional add-ons

  • Live entertainment
  • Room decorations
  • Stadium tours
  • Bespoke menus
As well as being a stunning venue, it was an unexpectedly reasonably priced and the service I received was five star.  From initial viewing, the service was impeccable. I would highly recommend Selhurst Park to anyone looking for a venue for an event.

Andrea Beveney

Unique spaces

Dressing Rooms

Media Centre

Fanzone

