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For many a month, we've been on our way – and now, we're making the most of being there, with Palace fans enjoying the German sunshine with spectacular scenes in Leipzig, ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final.
Not only has the city centre been electric today with the sounds of South London, and thousands and thousands of Eagles representing the club with pride, but our Fanzone has been chock full of celebrations and special guests.
Check out the best of our photographers' snaps above, and the best of our Fanzone interviews below...!
2026 UEFA Conference League Final
Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano
- Wednesday, 27th May
- 20:00 BST UK time / 21:00 CEST local time
- Leipzig Stadium, Germany
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
- Visit our Conference League Final Hub