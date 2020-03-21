First and foremost, it is essential that people keep themselves physically and mentally healthy. To help with this, the club's Head of Sports Medicine, Dr Zafar Iqbal, has released advice in conjunction with coaches from Palace for Life Foundation.

One of the steps suggested to keep your mind occupied while socially distancing or self-isolating is to enjoy watching or re-watching the top programmes which have caught your eye.

So, if you're looking for your Palace fix this weekend or simply something to pass the time with - we've pulled out the very best of Palace TV from the past two years for you to watch below.

Christian Benteke: 18 weeks out

An incredible, behind the scenes look at how an elite athlete handles long-term injury, revealing the difficulties they face and the struggle that takes place out of the public eye.

Coming of Age: The Academy in Israel

In the first of two visits by Palace TV to join the Academy in Tel Aviv Winter Tournament, see how aspiring footballers work in the unique Academy environment in their first shot at success in Israel. Afterwards, you can see how the lads fared the following year: when they returned with more experience and a stronger drive to record a remarkably improved result. The Academy in Israel documentary is broken down into four bite-sized episodes for the second year, and make for a great quick watch.

Year One: Coming of Age

Year Two: Part One

Year Two: Part Two

Year Two: Part Three

Year Two: Part Four

Gabor Kiraly & The Grey Jogging Bottoms

Gabor Kiraly will be remembered in SE25 not just for his heroic performances between the sticks, but for his legendary character on and off the pitch, too. Palace TV flew out to Hungary to catch up with the Palace man for the in-depth story on one of the club's favourite shot stoppers.

The best seasons in recent Palace history

To help you fill time at home, Palace TV has re-launched season reviews from some of the top campaigns in recent club history. It costs just £1 to watch these feature-length nostalgic gems, and all profits go to Palace for Life Foundation. To enjoy one, two or even all of them - click here now.

The John Bostock Documentary: Not Giving Up

Barcelona came calling at the age of 15 when John Bostock was considered a wonderkid within the Crystal Palace Academy. Tipped as the rising star in English football, Bostock made an acrimonious move across London to Tottenham Hotspur and his football career never went to the levels of stardom that many thought it would. Now he's at Toulouse FC, Palace TV sat down with the south Londoner to find out exactly what happened to John Bostock and how he's fighting to hold on to his football career.

Wilfried Zaha | Coming Home: A Palace TV Production from the Ivory Coast

A man who needs no introduction, Wilfried Zaha took Palace TV to Ivory Coast in 2017, when he made an emphatic homecoming before taking on Morocco in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Cult Heroes: Austin, Curcic, Hughes, Jansen, Riihilahti and Zhiyi

Palace TV has been all over the globe to speak with some of the greatest cult heroes this club has ever boasted. Below, you can hear from all of the above in Northern Ireland, Norway, China and, of course, south London.

Dean Austin

Sasa Curcic

Michael Hughes

Matt Jansen

Aki Riihilahti

Fan Zhiyi

The Story of Survival Sunday

An utterly compelling watch, this mini-doc re-lives one of the finest events in Palace history and your Moment of the Decade: Survival Sunday in 2010. By speaking with manager Paul Hart, captain Shaun Derry, Darren Ambrose and Johnny Ertl, Palace TV provides a unique, untold insight into that remarkable day and its agonising build-up.

Wilfried Zaha and Darren Ambrose

Two Palace icons and former teammates came together for an honest and eye opening conversation about Wilfried Zaha's career in south London. He delves into his early days, making it as a professional footballer and the squandered celebrations he's practised by the mirror as Ambrose - the interviewer - provides his own personal take on events.

