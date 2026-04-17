Some 720 miles away from Artemio Franchi Stadium, in the Fanzone at Selhurst Park, hundreds of Palace Members and Season Ticket Holders were joining their fellow Eagles in roaring Oliver Glasner’s side into the UEFA Conference League semi-finals.

Whilst there were ups and downs on the pitch throughout the course of the game., the evening was ultimately a triumphant one for the collective club.

A historic semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk, which will include a decisive second leg at Selhurst on Thursday, 7th May (20:00 BST), beckons.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive a notification straight to your phone upon confirmation of ticketing details for the semi-final.

For now, enjoy the best of the photos of the Viewing Party below!