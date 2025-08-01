The modern format of the Community Shield – then known as the Charity Shield – truly began in the 1930s with a regular slot in the calendar, played between the cup winners and league champions. From 1974, onwards it was also usually played at the national stadium of Wembley.

But there were some exceptions including, notably, in 1961. Tottenham were the dominant team of the time and had become only the third team win the league and cup double the year before.

In modern times, that would mean playing the league runners-up, but back then the games’ bosses had a better idea.

Tottenham would instead face something of an England all-star side – without the Spurs players of course – playing under the banner of the Football Association.

The one-off FA XI was born, managed by then England manager Walter Winterbottom.

In the side was a Palace player, one Johnny Byrne. Byrne was the only representative from the third tier.