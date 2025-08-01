Eventually, the Champions would show their class. Robert Smith equalised five minutes before the interval.
Then forward Les Allen hit a quickfire double to put Spurs firmly in control. Yet there was still time for Byrne to have his say.
Finding space in trademark style, the Palace forward slammed the ball home with ten minutes remaining to pull a goal back for the FA XI.
The game would finish 3-2 to Tottenham, who lifted the Shield, but Byrne had done himself and South London proud.
Although he would leave Palace the following year to join West Ham, Byrne returned to the Chairty Shield in 1964 after the Hammers won the FA Cup the previous season.
Once again he scored, and this time avoided defeat. Geoff Hurst was also on target as West Ham drew 2-2 against league champions Liverpool and shared the shield.
Hopefully another Palace player can follow in Byrne’s footsteps and score in the Shield match when the Eagles take on Liverpool under the Wembley Arch!