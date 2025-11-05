With this week’s visitors hailing from the Netherlands – and tickets for Thursday's game still available – it’s in Dutch, this time around, that we handily provide some essential (and maybe some not-so-essential) South London phrases.
Give some of these a try on Thursday night…
Okay, so this one is essential:
- Ik voel me helemaal geweldig!
- "I’m feeling Glad All Over!"
And so is this:
- Trotse Zuid-Londenaar.
- "South London and Proud."
This one needs a little bit of emphasis...
- Hoe was je vlucht?
- "How was your flight?"
Speaks for itself:
- Kom op, Palace!
- "Come on you Palace!"
He knows exactly what we need:
- Wij hebben super Oli Glasner.
- "We’ve got super Oli Glasner."