As we travel to the Republic of Ireland, it's in Irish Gaelic, this time around, that we handily provide some essential (and maybe some not-so-essential) Palace-related phrases.

Give some of these a try tonight…

No explanation required for this one:

Táim ar bís ar fad!

"I’m feeling Glad All Over!"

Nor this:

Deisceart Londain agus bródúil.

"South London and Proud."

Ideal for the away days:

Táimid ar fad ag dul ar chamchuairt Eorpach!

"We're all going on a European tour!"

As is this!: