As we travel to the Republic of Ireland, it's in Irish Gaelic, this time around, that we handily provide some essential (and maybe some not-so-essential) Palace-related phrases.
Give some of these a try tonight…
No explanation required for this one:
- Táim ar bís ar fad!
- "I’m feeling Glad All Over!"
Nor this:
- Deisceart Londain agus bródúil.
- "South London and Proud."
Ideal for the away days:
- Táimid ar fad ag dul ar chamchuairt Eorpach!
- "We're all going on a European tour!"
As is this!:
- Conas a bhí do eitilt?
- "How was your flight?"