Mateta’s rise to one of the Premier League’s standout forwards has been years in the making – and no stint was more important in the 28-year-old's footballing development than a four-year stay at Mainz 05.

Of course, Mateta is a proud Frenchman, but from a footballing perspective he was made in the Bundesliga. Arriving in Germany a day after turning just 21 years of age, the forward joined Mainz after an impressive season out on loan at Le Harve in the French second tier.

Parent club Lyon decided to let Mateta go after just two senior league appearances, but 19 goals for Le Harve persuaded Mainz to pay a club-record fee to bring him to the Bundesliga.