Funnily enough, @glad-all-over.bsky.social also demonstrated that Palace’s fourth straight 2-0 away win, which arrived on Monday night, was also a record for repeated away results.

And to add to the statistical plaudits, Palace have now gone eight away games in a row in all competitions without conceding a first-half goal – another record.

Achievements to celebrate, for sure – but also to build upon, as Oliver Glasner’s Eagles target a historic fifth consecutive league shut-out at Fulham on Saturday, 22nd February.

Find out more about the numbers behind Palace's unbeaten away run here.

With thanks to @glad-all-over.bsky.social.