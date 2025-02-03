Ending the hoodoo

We’ve mentioned before that Palace’s current run of unbeaten away games – extended to eight matches with Sunday's win (five of them victories) – is a club-record in the Premier League and indeed the top-flight as a whole.

The club’s next two longest unbeaten away stretches in top-flight history stand at six matches: between May 1990 and October 1991, and December 1991 and February 1992.

On both occasions, the team which ended that run? Manchester United... at Old Trafford!

Third time was certainly the charm for Palace. If there were any kind of ‘hoodoo’ before, there certainly isn’t now.