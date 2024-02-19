Jefferson Lerma’s spectacular first Crystal Palace goal last week – albeit ultimately falling in a late defeat to Chelsea – was a historic one as it helped the Eagles reach the milestone, little shy of 55 years since our first-ever top-flight strike.

Fast forward 933 top-tier matches later, and Lerma's milestone-setter arrived in what was Palace’s 934th top-flight match.

The game was our 404th in our current ten-and-a-half-season spell in the top division – the longest continuous spell in Palace history.