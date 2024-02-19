151 different players have contributed to Palace’s top-flight tally – not including own-goal scorers – with Academy graduate Wilfried Zaha leading the way on 68 strikes.
Second in Palace’s rankings is lethal centre-forward Mark Bright with 39, with target man Christian Benteke third on 35.
The late, great Mel Blyth, of course, scored Palace’s first top-flight goal, with Gerry Queen – who would also net the club’s 100th – also on the scoresheet against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw back in August 1969.
For more landmark top-flight goals in the club's history, click here.
Two current Palace players make our top 10 top-flight scorers: forward Jordan Ayew and midfielder Ebere Eze have both netted 20 times in red and blue in the competition.
And 39 different players have scored one top-flight goal for the Eagles, most recently Lerma and, before him, fellow midfielder Will Hughes against Nottingham Forest in SE25 last May.
The full list of goalscorers – kindly contributed by Palace-supporting statistician @SoCpfc – can be found below.