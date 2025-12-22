Three

Team news for the visit of KuPS revealed three senior debuts in Oliver Glasner’s starting XI. George King, Dean Benamar and Joél Drakes-Thomas were all named from the outset against the back-to-back Finnish champions.

Two

Kaden Rodney, meanwhile, made his second first-team start – and his first at Selhurst Park – having previously started in the 2–0 away victory over Oxford United in the Carabao Cup second round in 2022 under Patrick Vieira.

First

It was the first occasion that three Academy debutants have started a first-team match for Palace.

While three Academy players had previously made their debuts in the same game during the 3-0 League Cup first-round victory over Walsall in 2005, only one – Lewis Grabban – started that match, with Arron Fray and Tyrone Berry introduced from the bench.

