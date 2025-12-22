16 years, 192 days
At just 16 years and 192 days old, Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman to feature in the UEFA Conference League, beating out Chelsea’s Reggie Walsh by two days.
He also became Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time, behind John Bostock, the Academy’s own Alex Wynter, and the late Phil Hoadley.
90
Drakes-Thomas completed the full 90 minutes against KuPS and delivered a standout performance, creating two chances – the most of any player on the pitch – while recording 88% pass accuracy.
He completed 100% of his take-ons and long balls, won five of eight ground duels, delivered a mammoth seven crosses and made four ball recoveries.
72.8%
On a night when several young talents impressed, you awarded Drakes-Thomas an outstanding 72.8% of your Player of the Match votes, which in turn earned him the accolade.
Take a look at a carousel of the best images as Drakes-Thomas lit up Selhurst Park under the European lights, below!