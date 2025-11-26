This season, Palace’s European ambitions stretch beyond the first team, as the U21s test themselves against elite opposition from across the continent in the International Cup.

The young Eagles are competing in a strong Group B featuring Valencia CF, Juventus FC, FC Nordsjælland, and Borussia Mönchengladbach – a line-up that promises not to disappoint.

Palace opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Valencia earlier this month, but responded superbly to claim their first win of the 2025/26 tournament with a statement 3-1 victory over Italian giants Juventus.

Darren Powell's side were electric in the first half. Adler Nascimento broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a cushioned volley from a tight angle, before Seb Williams doubled the advantage with a crisp half-volley into the near corner. Benji Casey capped off a dominant opening period with his first goal for the club, putting Palace firmly in control.

The second half was more evenly contested, and although Juventus pulled one back late on, the young Eagles held their nerve – thanks in part to a brilliant goal-line block from George King – to secure a deserved win that sees them fifth in Group B on three points.