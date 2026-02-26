The Eagles were made to work hard to secure victory in our inaugural European knockout tie, but having got over the line, here's what you need to know about the next stages...

What happens next?

From the Round of 16 onwards, the UEFA Conference League mirrors other major European tournaments, with two-legged home and away knockout ties.

We already know that our Round of 16 tie will be against either Germany's Mainz 05 or Cyprus' AEK Larnaca – both of whom we have met, in pre-season and earlier in the competition respectively – this season.

That opponent will be determined in a wider draw which maps out the teams in each bracket for the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and, consequentially, the final.

That draw takes place TOMORROW (Friday, 26th February), getting underway at 13:00 GMT. The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the official UEFA Conference League app.

As always, we'll have instant coverage on official club channels. Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture details are revealed this season.