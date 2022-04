At first-team level, Wilfried Zaha scored twice in typical fashion, cutting inside against Norwich City and Watford and giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

Conor Gallagher scored a unique goal of his own, a perfect first-touch opening up space in the area before slamming the ball into the top corner.

For the women's side, Molly-Mae Sharpe capped a slick counter-attacking move with a fine finish.

Check out all the goals in the video above, and choose your favourite in the poll!