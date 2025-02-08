And although Palace and Doncaster have not exactly been regular opponents historically, this will in fact be the second Cup clash between the two clubs in the space of just six years – so let's take a look back through the record books...
Crystal Palace head to Doncaster Rovers on Monday (10th February) evening, seeking progression to the FA Cup fifth round.
Our most recent meeting
The FA Cup last threw Palace and Doncaster together back in 2019 – albeit a round later than this season. To date, it is the only FA Cup tie between the two clubs.
Back then Rovers were a League One side and had come through four rounds already, knocking out Championship outfit Preston along the way, before they were rewarded with a home draw against Roy Hodgson’s team.
It’s never an easy task to go away to a lower-league team and progress smoothly, particularly when the quarter-finals are in sight. On this occasion, however, Palace’s progress was rarely in doubt.
A wonderful individual strike from Jeffrey Schlupp got the Eagles in-front, before German midfielder Max Meyer headed home a second just before the interval.
Doncaster continued to battle away after the break, but it was enough for Palace, who had booked their place in the last eight.
Watch highlights in the video player above!
Historic meetings
You have to go back to September 1959 for our first ever competitive meeting with Doncaster: a Division Four clash, after Rovers had suffered back-to-back relegations.
Palace came out on top with a 4-0 victory on that occasion, and backed it up with a 2-1 win on our first-ever away trip to the old Belle Vue ground – Rovers’ long-term home – the following April.
That season, it wasn’t quite enough to help sneak the Glaziers into the promotion picture, with Palace ending the campaign in eighth place.
It was a different story the following year. Palace once again did the double over the South Yorkshire side – and this time, the season ended in promotion glory, after finishing in second place.
15 years would pass by before our paths next crossed, with Palace sent up to the Belle Vue for a League Cup second round tie in September 1975, Doncaster progressing that time with a 2-1 win.
In fact, the two clubs would not be in the same division again until the 2008/09 season, following Rovers’ promotion to the Championship.
A memorable battle in wintery conditions took place in December that year at Selhurst Park; Doncaster’s Paul Heffernan gave the visitors a surprise early lead after planting a header past Julian Speroni.
Palace managed to draw level through Shefki Kuqi, the big Finn smashing home a penalty after he was brought down in a goalscoring position, with Doncaster defender Matt Mills sent off as a result.
Rovers very nearly held out for a surprise point, defending with everything they had, while Palace lost Kuqi who limped off injured.
Thankfully, his replacement got the winner in the nick of time, Alan Lee side-footing home from close range in the 89th minute – saving the day for Neil Warnock’s Eagles.
In the eight Championship between the two teams until Doncaster finished bottom of the table in 2011/12 – Palace going on to be promoted the following season, of course, via the play-offs – it was a relatively even contest, with Rovers winning three times to the Eagles' two.
Our last league meeting was a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in March 2012, when Jermaine Easter's opener for Palace was cancelled out by Chris Brown late on.
But with 58 places separating the two teams in the league pyramid, it is Palace who must be considered favourites going into Monday's game – but as manager Oliver Glasner said ahead of the game: "If we are sloppy or we think we are better and we don’t have to invest, then this is why the Cup is so famous, because then surprises can happen."
Match Details
- Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace
- Monday, 10th February, 19:45 GMT
- FA Cup fourth round
- Eco-Power Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+