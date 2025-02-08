Our most recent meeting

The FA Cup last threw Palace and Doncaster together back in 2019 – albeit a round later than this season. To date, it is the only FA Cup tie between the two clubs.

Back then Rovers were a League One side and had come through four rounds already, knocking out Championship outfit Preston along the way, before they were rewarded with a home draw against Roy Hodgson’s team.

It’s never an easy task to go away to a lower-league team and progress smoothly, particularly when the quarter-finals are in sight. On this occasion, however, Palace’s progress was rarely in doubt.