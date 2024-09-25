With Palace's place in the last 16 now secure, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

Due to the new format of UEFA club competitions this season, Carabao Cup third-round ties are split across two weeks this season – so despite Palace winning at QPR a week ago, the draw will not be made until TONIGHT (Wednesday, 25th September).

It will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of the televised third-round tie between Liverpool and West Ham United this evening.

With that match set to kick off at 20:00 BST, should penalties be avoided, it is likely the draw will begin at around 22:15.

Draw numbers will be confirmed shortly before the draw.

The fixtures

Fourth-round matches are due to be played in the week commencing Monday 28th October.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

The teams

Nine teams reached the fourth round of the draw last week: Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Palace, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur all advanced.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester City all went through; Arsenal, Bolton, Liverpool and West Ham are all in action on Wednesday evening.

One of Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon – whose tie was postponed until next week – will also be in the hat.

