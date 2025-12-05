With second-round ties being played out this weekend, find out everything you need to know about the next stage of the competition below.

The draw

The draw for this season's FA Cup third-round will take place on Monday from 6.45pm on TNT Sports and streaming service Discovery+, ahead of the second-round televised tie between Brackley Town and Burton Albion.

The draw will be conducted by TNT Sports commentators Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on the night. Palace's number for the draw will be confirmed after the majority of the second round ties are played on Saturday and Sunday.

The fixtures

Third-round ties are due to be played on and around the weekend of Saturday, January 10th, 2026. Games are likely to run from Thursday to Monday.

As with last season, there are no replays in 'proper' rounds of the FA Cup. Ties that are level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time (30 minutes) and then a penalty shootout if the teams are still level.

Our tie will be played between Palace's Premier League games against Aston Villa on Wednesday, 7th January and Sunderland on Saturday, January 17th.

Draw procedure and teams

All 20 Premier League and 24 Championship clubs will be in the draw, entering at the third-round stage. They will be joined by the twenty winners from the 40 second round ties.

In total, the third-round features 64 clubs, competing in 32 ties.

Get news of the third-round draw delivered straight to your phone within minutes of it happening, by downloading the Official Crystal Palace App.