Gallagher's sumptuous first-touch and finish is among the contenders, as he killed an inch-perfect cross in the penalty and slammed the ball past Ben Foster and into the top corner.

Zaha's thunderous strike at Carrow Road is also nominated. With Palace searching for an equaliser, the Ivorian picked the ball up on the left, cut inside and unleashed a curling effort from outside the box which left Angus Gunn with no chance.

