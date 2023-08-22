The former trainer of British WBA heavyweight champion David Haye, South London-born Booth has trained and managed a number of boxers from the British Isles including Haye, George Groves, Danny Williams and leading female fighters Cathy Brown and Ellie Scotney.

Known as ‘The Dark Lord’ for his outspoken nature, his reputation as a physical trainer extends beyond boxing, having also acted as a health consultant for Kylie Minogue.

Business Club guests will have the opportunity to put their questions to Adam, who will discuss his extensive history in the boxing world, what it’s like to work with top performers and his experience of maximising relationships with top-tier talent.

Booth will address guests at Selhurst Park from 11:30 to 16:00 BST on Thursday, 14th September.