The 11th annual Crystal Palace Beer Festival is set for Saturday, 3rd June at Selhurst Park – and we're celebrating the long weekend with a limited discount on tickets.

With the days getting longer, the temperatures getting warmer and the Festival getting nearer, get the unmissable date in your diary by locking in your tickets with a 25% saving.

From today (Friday, 5th May) until 23:59 BST on Monday, 8th May, tickets will cost just £11.25 (down from £15).

It's a bargain fit for a King/Queen, as that price includes not only entry to the event, but also your first pint for free and a complimentary festival glass with an exclusive design, as well as access to all of this fantastic entertainment.