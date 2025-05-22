For now, though, let’s dive into the entertainment offerings…

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s. All entertainment timings are subject to change.

Holmesdale Lower

Buckle and Boots – 12:30 to 13:30

Heartwarming melodies and captivating lyrics by Buckle n Boots. Join them on their musical journey into the country music industry. Their passion for country music has no boundaries, we invite you to listen to their UK twist on country... you might like it.

Randy and the Rockets – 14:30 to 16:00

The ultimate amped-up, super-swagger, rock, pop and soul cover band. This is live music at its most visceral, most thumping and most entertaining.

Make no mistake about it, no stone is left unturned; from The Killers to Guns n' Roses, Stevie Wonder to AC/DC and The Who to Muse, this is the ultimate trip down a golden age of rock, pop and soul anthems.

Be it the biggest festivals across the UK and Europe, through to the most intimate of parties and spit n' sawdust pubs in the East End of London, Randy and the Rockets have become synonymous with a unique live sound and an unparalleled stage performance.

It's time for Randy and the Rockets to show you how it's done.

Rockaoke – 16:30 – 19:15

Embark on a nostalgia-filled journey through the ages with our exclusive 90s and 00s Rockaoke experience.

Picture yourself belting out Green Day's "Basket Case" under dynamic lights, feeling the rush of Blink-182's "All the Small Things," and immersing yourself in the anthems of Oasis, Shania Twain, The Darkness, and many more.

This meticulously curated song list (consisting of 125 songs) not only encapsulates the essence of these decades but also embraces hits from the 80s, 70s, 60s, and a touch of "Future Nostalgia" from 2010 to the present day.