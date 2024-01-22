A summer of transformative change saw Crystal Palace Women usher in a new era, acquiring not only Williams and Kaminski, but a new captain, eight new players, and a new home ground in south London.

Williams joined from Bristol City Women where, as General Manager, she helped secure a return to the Women’s Super League after relegation two years ago; whilst Kaminski’s coaching career spans over 15 years, including three as assistant at Tottenham, whom she also helped reach the top-flight for the first time in their history.

Their arrival has yielded results both immediate, and spectacular: Palace Women have established themselves as firm title challengers in the Women’s Championship, boasting the division’s best goalscoring record (averaging over three goals-per-game) and winning plaudits, supporters and awards nationwide.

Business Club guests will have the opportunity to put their questions to Grace and Laura, who will discuss their careers in football, their roles and considerations in Palace’s restructuring, and their hopes for their team – and the wider women’s game as whole – moving forward.

The duo will address guests at Selhurst Park from 11:30 to 16:00 BST on Thursday, 29th February.