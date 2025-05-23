After a week of celebration across South London, what better way to keep the party going than a sparkling day at Selhurst Park for the 2025 Crystal Palace Beer Festival? With the SE25 atmosphere, a buzzing crowd, and a wide selection of beers, ciders, and drinks, plus food and refreshments, to sample – this weekend is shaping up to be one to remember.

The Palace Beer Festival has become a staple of the Selhurst Park calendar, and this weekend, you can head down to SE25 to sample great food and a huge variety of beers from your own complimentary limited edition beer glass – which starts off with two drink vouchers included.

Find out everything you need to know about the big event, below!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.