With South London toasting its first-ever European final, how better to keep the celebrations rolling than with a lively day at Selhurst Park for the 2026 Crystal Palace Beer Festival?

With the famous SE25 atmosphere, a packed-out crowd, and a huge range of beers, ciders and other drinks to try – alongside plenty of food, refreshments and entertainment – this Saturday is set to be a special one.

Each ticket includes event access, two half-pint drink vouchers, and a complimentary festival pint glass featuring a must-have Retro-style, ‘80s-inspired design.

Find out everything you need to know about the big event, below!

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s.