What are the timings of the event?
- 12:30 BST - Turnstiles Open
- 14:00 - Official Welcome (with Joel Ward, Stephen Browett and Mark Bright)
- 15:00 - Live FA Cup Screening
- 17:30 - Last Admission
- 18:30 - Last Orders
What’s included in a ticket?
Each regular ticket includes event access, 2 x half-pint drink vouchers, and a complimentary festival glass featuring a special design inspired by an 80s Palace matchday programme!
If you have a VIP ticket, you'll get 11 x half-pint drink vouchers (which can also be redeemed for food), plus a complimentary pint glass, an exclusive brewery tasting and an exclusive Beer Festival t-shirt!
How about drinks vouchers?
You can buy vouchers – which can be redeemed for both food and drink – at the kiosks on the Upper and Lower Holmesdale Concourses.
Vouchers are £3.50 each, with all beers and ciders listed in the programme priced at £7 per pint or £3.50 per half-pint. Vouchers are non-transferable.
If you have a VIP ticket, vouchers are £3.00 each, with all beers and ciders listed in the programme priced at £6 per pint or £3.00 per half-pint. Please show your wristband to receive discounted pricing.
When will the Official Welcome take place?
The Official Welcome will take place pitchside at approximately 14:05 BST in front of the Holmesdale.
This will include Palace legends Joel Ward and Mark Bright, and former co-Chairman Stephen Browett! Don’t miss it!
Please Drink Responsibly
Please be respectful of the surrounding residential area when you leave.