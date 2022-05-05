The Beer Fest returns on Saturday, May 14th at Selhurst Park, with supporters otherwise left gasping by consecutive postponed events.
Fear not. It’s back with a bang - don’t take our word for it, just cast your eyes over the (long) list below.
In quite possibly the biggest announcement of the club’s season, we’re now able to confirm the full list of beers, brewers and food options at the 10th annual Beer Festival.
We have breweries from closeby in Croydon, as far north as Stromness, Scotland, and as far west as Devon, bringing you a variety of types and flavours from across the UK.
There's even a 4.3% pale ale called Party at the Palace, an apt name given the occasion.
Under the bulking list below, you’ll also see what food options there are - from burgers to pizzas, loaded chips to a mix of wraps.
We're also hosting an open training session so you can watch Patrick Vieira's first-team live in action before the Beer Festival. Season Ticket holders and Members can book up to two tickets – find out more here.
Please note, the Beer Festival is open to over 18s only.
|Brewery
|Beer
|Location
|Style
|ABV
|Abbeydale
|Arson
|Sheffield
|Pale
|4.4%
|Anspach & Hobday
|ESB
|Croydon
|Bitter
|5.5%
|Anspach & Hobday
|Pale
|Croydon
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Arbor
|Blue Sky Drinking
|Bristol
|Bitter
|4.4%
|Atom
|Tidal Forces
|Hull
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bath
|Cheshire Cat
|Bath
|Pale
|4.0%
|Bear Town
|Literate
|Congleton
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bear Town
|Bluebeary
|Congleton
|Pale
|4.0%
|Bedlam
|Benchmark
|Lewes
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Bedlam
|SMaSH
|Lewes
|Pale
|4.4%
|Big Hug
|Juicy
|Various
|Pale
|4.0%
|Big Hug
|Pave the Way
|Various
|Pale
|4.6%
|Brewsters
|Dragon Porter
|Grantham
|Porter/Stout
|4.9%
|Brockley
|Red Ale
|Brockley
|Red
|4.8%
|Brockley
|Spring IPA
|Brockley
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bruha
|English Bitter
|Eye
|Bitter
|4.0%
|By The Horns
|Kokomo
|Summerstown
|Pale
|4.8%
|Castle Rock
|Preservation
|Nottingham
|Red
|4.4%
|Castle Rock
|Screech Owl
|Nottingham
|IPA
|5.5%
|Cellarhead Brewing
|Hop Project
|Wadhurst
|IPA
|4.8%
|Cellarhead Brewing
|Session Pale
|Wadhurst
|Pale
|3.8%
|Charnwood
|Salvation
|Loughborough
|Pale
|3.8%
|Clarkshaws
|Bunny Hop
|Brixton
|Pale
|3.9%
|Clarkshaws
|Hellhound
|Brixton
|IPA
|5.5%
|Clearwater
|Real Smiler
|Bideford
|Pale
|3.7%
|Cronx
|Cronx Lager
|Croydon
|Lager
|4.2%
|Cronx
|Entire
|Croydon
|Porter/Stout
|5.2%
|Cronx
|Koop Island
|Croydon
|Pale
|4.0%
|Cronx
|Kotchin
|Croydon
|Pale
|3.9%
|Cronx
|Nektar
|Croydon
|Pale
|4.5%
|Cronx
|Pop Up!
|Croydon
|IPA
|5.0%
|Disruption
|Chaos more Chaos
|Ascot
|NEPA
|5.0%
|Drop Project
|TBC
|Mitcham
|TBC
|TBC
|East London Brewery
|Foundation
|Leyton
|Bitter
|4.2%
|East London Brewery
|Jamboree
|Leyton
|Pale
|4.8%
|Firebird
|Parody Session
|Horsham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Fyne Ales
|Jarl
|Cairndow
|Pale
|3.8%
|Green Duck
|Murder She Oat
|Stourbridge
|Porter/Stout
|5.2%
|Hammerton
|N1
|Islington
|Pale
|4.1%
|Hammerton
|N7
|Islington
|IPA
|5.2%
|Hopback
|Summer Lightning
|Salisbury
|Pale
|5.0%
|Howling Hops
|Tropical Deluxe
|Hackney
|Pale
|3.8%
|Ilkley
|Joshua Jane
|Ilkley
|Bitter
|3.7%
|Ilkley
|Mary Jane
|Ilkley
|Pale
|3.5%
|Kelham Island
|Kelham Best
|Sheffield
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Kelham Island
|Pale Rider
|Sheffield
|Pale
|5.2%
|Lincoln Ales
|Imperial Ale
|Lincoln
|Bitter
|3.8%
|London Beer Lab
|Session IPA
|Brixton
|IPA
|4.2%
|London Beer Lab
|Tip Top Citra
|Brixton
|Pale
|5.0%
|Lords
|Headcleaner
|Huddersfield
|Porter/Stout
|3.9%
|Lords
|Loading Rage
|Huddersfield
|IPA
|4.0%
|Milestone
|Lion's Pride
|Lincolnshire
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Milestone
|New World Pale
|Lincolnshire
|Pale
|3.9%
|Milestone
|Rich Ruby
|Lincolnshire
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Mr Grundy
|Blighty
|Derby
|Mild
|4.5%
|Navigation
|Rebel
|Nottingham
|Pale
|4.2%
|Nene Valley
|Mild High Club
|Peterborough
|Mild
|3.3%
|North Riding
|Rum & Raisin Dark Mild
|Scarborough
|Mild
|4.3%
|Oakham
|Citra
|Peterborough
|Pale
|4.2%
|One Mile End
|Juicy 4pm
|Whitechapel
|NEPA
|4.9%
|One Mile End
|Mango Pale
|Whitechapel
|NEPA
|5.0%
|Orkney
|Wavebreaker
|Stromness
|Pale
|4.3%
|Ossett
|Classic Twist
|Ossett
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Ossett
|White Rat
|Ossett
|Pale
|4.0%
|Pennine
|Party at the Palace
|Bedale
|Pale
|4.3%
|Pennine
|Summer Time
|Bedale
|Pale
|3.6%
|Pheasantry
|Best Bitter
|Newark
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Pheasantry
|Dancing Dragonfly
|Newark
|Pale
|5.0%
|Portobello
|Lovely Jubbly
|North Kensington
|TBC
|4.2%
|Pretty Decent Beer Co
|Lager
|Wanstead
|Lager
|TBC
|Pretty Decent Beer Co
|Pale
|Wanstead
|Pale
|TBC
|Redemption
|Big Chief
|Tottenham
|IPA
|5.5%
|Redemption
|Hazy Pale
|Tottenham
|Pale
|4.5%
|Roosters
|Into The Surf
|Knaresborough
|Pale
|4.5%
|Salopian
|Darwins Origin
|Shrewsbury
|Bitter
|4.3%
|Salopian
|Lemon Dream
|Shrewsbury
|Pale
|4.5%
|Sambrooks
|Junction
|Battersea
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Sambrooks
|Session IPA
|Battersea
|IPA
|4.0%
|Signal
|TBC
|Croydon
|TBC
|TBC
|Signature
|Backstage
|Walthamstow
|IPA
|5.6%
|Signature
|Roadie
|Walthamstow
|IPA
|4.3%
|Southey
|Best Bitter
|Penge
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Southey
|Gold
|Penge
|Pale
|4.2%
|Thornbridge
|Brother Rabbit
|Bakewell
|Pale
|4.0%
|Thornbridge
|Jaipur
|Bakewell
|IPA
|5.9%
|Tiny Rebel
|93 Til Infinity
|Newport
|IPA
|4.5%
|Tiny Rebel
|Press Start
|Newport
|Porter/Stout
|4.3%
|Tiny Rebel
|Supersonic
|Newport
|Pale
|4.0%
|Titanic
|Plum porter
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Porter/Stout
|4.9%
|Titsey
|Gower
|Warlingham
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Titsey
|Leveson Buck
|Warlingham
|IPA
|3.7%
|Twickenham
|RRIPA
|Twickenham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Twickenham
|Spring Ale
|Twickenham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Twisted Wheel
|Come & Go
|Warrington
|Pale
|5.2%
|Vocation
|Bread & Butter
|Hebden Bridge
|Pale
|3.9%
|Volden
|Pale
|TBC
|Pale
|4.6%
|Volden
|Session
|TBC
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Wildcard
|Beer
|Walthamstow
|Pale
|4.3%
|Wildcard
|Pale
|Walthamstow
|Bitter
|4.2%
|Windsor & Eton
|Castle Hill
|Windsor
|Pale
|5.0%
|Windsor & Eton
|Windsor Knot
|Windsor
|Pale
|4.0%
|Wolf Brewery
|City of Cambridge Boathouse Bitter
|Norfolk
|Bitter
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Edith Cavell
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Golden Jackal
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Lavender Honey
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.8%
|Wolf Brewery
|Palace Ale
|Norfolk
|Pale
|4.2%
|Wolf Brewery
|Wolf Ale
|Norfolk
|Bitter
|3.9%
|Wolf Brewery
|Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
|Norfolk
|Mild
|3.7%
Enjoy all of the above, as well as live entertainment and the FA Cup final, in the iconic Holmesdale stand by buying your Beer Festival ticket here!