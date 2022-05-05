We have breweries from closeby in Croydon, as far north as Stromness, Scotland, and as far west as Devon, bringing you a variety of types and flavours from across the UK.

There's even a 4.3% pale ale called Party at the Palace, an apt name given the occasion.

Under the bulking list below, you’ll also see what food options there are - from burgers to pizzas, loaded chips to a mix of wraps.

We're also hosting an open training session so you can watch Patrick Vieira's first-team live in action before the Beer Festival. Season Ticket holders and Members can book up to two tickets – find out more here.

Please note, the Beer Festival is open to over 18s only.

Confirmed beers