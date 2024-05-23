The Palace Beer Festival has become a staple of the Selhurst Park calendar, and on Saturday 25th May 2024, you can head down to SE25 to sample great food and a huge variety of beers from your own complimentary limited edition beer glass.

As well as live entertainment, there will be a chance to watch the FA Cup final on the big screens around the stadium, while sipping your choice from up to 100 different beers.

Attendees will get drink vouchers alongside their free beer glass, with VIP tickets entitling visitors to 10 half-pint drink vouchers and 2 meal vouchers (altogether worth £50!), a special tote bag, discounted drink vouchers on the day and an exclusive brewery tasting.

All Adult Season Ticket+ holders, Gold & Adult members can claim 25% off their Beer Festival tickets. To find out more, visit the Members Hub.

Get set for the day in advance: 5 half-pint tokens can now be purchased for £15 (just £3 per token), or 10 tokens for £25 (£2.50 each), until 23:59 BST on Wednesday 22nd May.

Tokens will then be priced at £3.50 each on the day.