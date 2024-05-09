With breweries from near, far and wide in attendance, plus a broad selection of food offerings, a glorious day out will be accompanied by a diverse mix of entertainment throughout the afternoon – and you can now find out who’s performing, below!

As well as live entertainment, there will be a chance to watch the Manchester derby FA Cup final (which kicks off at 15:00 BST) on the big screens in the stadium, as well as a whole host of red and blue heroes playing in this year’s Palace Aid (13:00 BST).

The 2024 Beer Festival runs from 12:30 BST to 19:00 on Saturday, 25th May, and tickets are on sale from just £25 – with attendees receiving drinks vouchers alongside their complimentary beer glass. What’s more, all Adult Season Ticket+ holders, Gold & Adult members can claim 25% off their tickets. To find out more, click here.