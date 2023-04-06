Taking place at the beautiful Burhill Golf Club on Thursday, 18th May, attendees will enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a full day of golfing activities, with team and individual prizes awarded as well as professional photography.
Don’t miss your chance to play a round of golf with some Crystal Palace legends – book your spot on this year’s Golf Day now!
Crystal Palace record appearance maker Jim Cannon will be in attendance, with former England internationals John Salako and Andy Johnson also joining in the match action.
Included in the ticket price:
- Light breakfast on arrival
- Morning team 9 hole Texas Scramble
- Ploughman’s Lunch
- Afternoon 18 hole Stableford
- Team and individual competition prizes and bonus prizes with comedy act
- Evening barbecue on the private terrace with prizegiving
- Event photography
- Well attended by Palace legends, joining in the match action
Fourball prices are just £899 + VAT – book now by clicking HERE.