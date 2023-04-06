Crystal Palace record appearance maker Jim Cannon will be in attendance, with former England internationals John Salako and Andy Johnson also joining in the match action.

Included in the ticket price:

Light breakfast on arrival

Morning team 9 hole Texas Scramble

Ploughman’s Lunch

Afternoon 18 hole Stableford

Team and individual competition prizes and bonus prizes with comedy act

Evening barbecue on the private terrace with prizegiving

Event photography

Well attended by Palace legends, joining in the match action

Fourball prices are just £899 + VAT – book now by clicking HERE.