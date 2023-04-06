The face of Saturday football coverage on Sky Sports for nearly three decades, Stelling has worked with some of the biggest names across the world of sport – make sure you’re in attendance to hear unique insights and hilarious anecdotes from behind the scenes.
Fans have the chance to hear from broadcasting legend and long-term host of Soccer Saturday Jeff Stelling at the latest Sporting Dinner at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 10th May (17:30 BST).
Hosted by Mark Clemmit and featuring special guest comedian Aaron James, the sporting dinner is sure to be an unforgettable night.
Fundraising will be for the Palace for Life Foundation, as they continue to perform excellent work in the local community.
Fans can book tables in groups of 10, with standard tables including three-course dining – VIP options are also available with drinks throughout the evening and a reception with the special guests.
Prices
- VIP table for 10: £1,850 + VAT
- Standard table for 10: £1,295 + VAT