Hosted by Mark Clemmit and featuring special guest comedian Aaron James, the sporting dinner is sure to be an unforgettable night.

Fundraising will be for the Palace for Life Foundation, as they continue to perform excellent work in the local community.

Fans can book tables in groups of 10, with standard tables including three-course dining – VIP options are also available with drinks throughout the evening and a reception with the special guests.

Prices

VIP table for 10: £1,850 + VAT

Standard table for 10: £1,295 + VAT

Click HERE to book now or for more information.