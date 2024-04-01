Worry not, however, because this Easter, Crystal Palace have you covered.

We’ve a whole range of exciting ways to get involved with the club this Easter school holiday, with activities suitable for a range of ages and at a variety of times.

Check them all out below.

Palace for Life Soccer Schools

Who?: Girls and boys in Years 2 to 8

Girls and boys in Years 2 to 8 When?: A range of dates between Tuesday 2nd – Monday 8th April

A range of dates between Tuesday 2nd – Monday 8th April Where?: Varies (please check when booking)

Palace for Life's popular Soccer Schools programme is back once again, filling young footballers' school holidays with opportunities to develop their skills and meet new friends.

Open to girls and boys from Years 2 to 8, the highly-rated Soccer Schools take place in south London during the February half-term holidays.

With a range of sessions on offer, you can book a place for your child here.

Junior and Junior Gold Members receive a 20% discount on Soccer Schools bookings. Click here to access this benefit.

Find goodies at the Junior Eagles Easter Egg Hunt

Who?: Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders

Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders When?: Thursday, 4th April, between 13:00 – 19:00 BST (one-hour slots)

Thursday, 4th April, between 13:00 – 19:00 BST (one-hour slots) Where?: Selhurst Park

Available to book by Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders, join us for a tour of Selhurst Park like no other, where visitors will have the chance to win yummy Easter eggs – from some very special guests – along the way!

You’ll also get to meet Pete and Alice the Eagles; have your walkout moment to Glad All Over; and go behind-the-scenes of Selhurst Park, visiting places like the media centre, the dressing rooms – and even the dugouts!

Quite simply: it’s a family day out at Selhurst Park like no other!

Tickets are priced at £15 each (which includes one child and one parent; all attendees must be accompanied by an adult).

Available to Junior Gold Members, Junior Members, and Junior Season Ticket+ holders, participants will need to click here to book here onto a one-hour slot. These are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tours will take place between 13:00 BST and 19:00 BST on Thursday, 4th April.