Elise Hughes and co. are comfortably the highest scorers in the division so far, having found the back of the net 15 times more than their closest rivals.

Last weekend’s game had been called off due to unsafe playing conditions, and will take place at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton mid-April instead.

Every point will be crucial from here on in, so make sure you get down to Sutton to get behind Laura Kaminski’s side throughout the run-in!

Supporters who had purchased tickets for the original fixture will be able to attend the rearranged game with their original ticket – if you cannot make the new date, please contact the box office to request a refund.