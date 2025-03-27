The Austrian recently celebrated one year in charge of the Eagles, and boasts – at the time of writing – the highest win percentage of any Crystal Palace manager leading his team solely in the top-flight (47.9%).

Glasner arrived in South London in February 2024 following a successful career as a player, club legend and captain in Austria; and, in Germany, as a manager with VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he became a European champion after winning the UEFA Europa League in 2021/22.

Make sure you’re in attendance to hear Glasner’s unique insights and anecdotes from his successes at Palace and across the continent, as he takes us through his journey as a player and manager, reflects on his time at Selhurst Park, and gives his vision for the future.