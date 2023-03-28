Young will address guests at Selhurst Park from 11:30 BST to 16:00 on Thursday, 11th May.

Now approaching 10 years at Crystal Palace, Young fulfils a range of daily responsibilities, ensuring that every first-team player can focus on giving their all on the pitch, by advising and assisting them off it.

His wide range of experiences within the footballing industry – having also excelled at Fulham and Norwich – make him crucial to the fabric of the Football Club, and he received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution at last year’s End of Season Awards.

Guests will have the opportunity to put their questions to Danny, who will discuss his experiences of building, maintaining and maximising relationships with top-tier talent.